The Outdoor Agenda 07.09.21

After many recent gloomy days, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy what should be nicer weather coming up. On Saturday, the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center needs help cleaning the beach. SoFo hopes eager participants will come out and pick up as much trash as possible, getting one step closer to keeping hometown beaches clean and open. The cleanup begins at 8 a.m., and the location is to be determined. Advance registration is required by emailing [email protected] or calling 631-537-9735.