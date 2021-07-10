Cancel
Omaha, NE

Local family makes 100+ sack lunches for Open Door Mission

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
As we end the week, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

One Omaha family felt inspired by the Open Door Mission's dedication to feeding those in need and made more than 100 sack lunches for the hungry.

Pam heard the mission's CEO Candace Gregory talking about the Volunteer in Place program and got her daughter and grandchildren to help put together the lunches.

