Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 508 PM MST, Although the heavy rainfall had ended in the area, running washes and small streams will continue to flow at elevated levels. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, and highways as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include near Arivaca especially around Arivaca road and the junction of highway 286. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
