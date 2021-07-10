Cancel
Henderson County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henderson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henderson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN HENDERSON...SOUTHEASTERN HENRY AND DES MOINES COUNTIES At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Burlington, or near Burlington, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near West Burlington around 705 PM CDT. Burlington and Gulf Port around 710 PM CDT. Carman around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Gladstone, Stronghurst, Biggsville and Terre Haute. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

