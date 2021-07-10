Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NUECES...SOUTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 707 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Cabaniss Field to near Alfred-South La Paloma. Movement was north at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Corpus Christi International Airport, Odem, Orange Grove, Lake City, San Patricio, Midway, Edroy, Banquete, Sandia, Tecalote, Clarkwood, Annaville, Calallen, Alfred-South La Paloma, Bluntzer and Westdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 4 and 26. US Highway 281 between mile markers 646 and 670. US Highway 77 between mile markers 654 and 678. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.