Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jim Wells County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NUECES...SOUTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 707 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Cabaniss Field to near Alfred-South La Paloma. Movement was north at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Corpus Christi International Airport, Odem, Orange Grove, Lake City, San Patricio, Midway, Edroy, Banquete, Sandia, Tecalote, Clarkwood, Annaville, Calallen, Alfred-South La Paloma, Bluntzer and Westdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 4 and 26. US Highway 281 between mile markers 646 and 670. US Highway 77 between mile markers 654 and 678. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robstown, TX
County
Live Oak County, TX
City
Live Oak, TX
County
Jim Wells County, TX
City
Lake City, TX
City
Orange Grove, TX
City
Odem, TX
City
Banquete, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Driscoll, TX
County
Nueces County, TX
County
San Patricio County, TX
City
Sandia, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Coastal Nueces#Inland Nueces#Inland San Patricio#Nueces#Midway#Tecalote#Us Highway 281
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy