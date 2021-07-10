Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hancock County in west central Illinois Henderson County in west central Illinois Southern Warren County in west central Illinois Northern McDonough County in west central Illinois Southeastern Henry County in southeastern Iowa Central Des Moines County in southeastern Iowa Northeastern Lee County in southeastern Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Burlington, or over Burlington, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Carman and Gladstone around 720 PM CDT. Stronghurst and Terre Haute around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Raritan, Roseville, Good Hope and Sciota. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH