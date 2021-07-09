Cancel
Kleberg County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Inland Kleberg by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Inland Kleberg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NUECES AND CENTRAL KLEBERG COUNTIES At 615 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Riviera Beach, or 11 miles northeast of Sarita, moving north at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Kingsville Naval Air Station around 640 PM CDT. Bishop around 650 PM CDT. Driscoll around 655 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Loyola Beach and Petronila. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 674 and 694. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

Kingsville, TX
Kleberg County, TX
Sarita, TX
Driscoll, TX
