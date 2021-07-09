Cancel
Transit riders can play role in combating human trafficking

St. Louis American
Cover picture for the articleThe occurrence of human trafficking is pervasive throughout the United States – and in Missouri. In fact, the state has the eighth highest human trafficking rate in the nation according to the World Population Review. This is due, in part, to direct connectivity to eight other states and access to robust public transportation systems, where traffickers often recruit and transport victims.

