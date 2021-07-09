Transit riders can play role in combating human trafficking

I am writing in response to the editorial, "Albany Med's mistake," June 22. First, I must say that I am not someone who easily gets affected or reacts to statements unless they strongly affect my core values. But I would like to express my personal feelings in public regarding this article. From the heart, I will speak with all sincerity and objectivity. I am hurt. Hurt because the editorial is the furthest thing from the truth. I was one of those Philippine nurses who came to this country in February 2005 to join Albany Med. My decision to join the Albany Med family was out of conscious volition with all terms and conditions reviewed and have been agreed upon by me. I was warmly welcomed in Albany Med and successfully became a skilled and competent professional. Albany Med gave me the freedom for me to discover my potential to consistently provide quality care to our patients and support my coworkers. Albany Med is my second home — a home away from my home country — which is why I am hurt. This home did not and would not engage in “human trafficking." I am being treated with dignity at Albany Med — I am respected, supported, valued and clearly was not forced to stay. My core values align with Albany Med, and I am here to stay for as long as I have the ability to serve. I know that being here every day along with my coworkers makes a difference, just like how Albany Med makes a difference to everyone here at “home” and in the community. I will forever be grateful for Albany Med.