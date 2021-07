Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. Good news! The Cubs played eight innings of a 2-1 game that didn’t seem that close and then came on in the top of the ninth in a game that featured entirely too much suspense given the Cubs’ offensive ineptitude and turned on a four-pitch sequence when the Cubs erupted for three hits, the third of which was a two-run homer by young catcher Willson Contreras, who followed elder backstop Robinson Chrinos’ clutch liner with one of his own, after Rafael Ortega delivered a clutch two-bagger.