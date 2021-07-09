Cancel
Grand Rapids, MN

Ralph H. Olson 1930 - 2021

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph H. Olson, 90, of River Forest, IL., formerly of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, at rest June 16, 2021. Loving father of Chris (William) Resch, Paul (Hazel) Olson and Jane (Peter) Sholtz. Cherished grandfather of Daniel (Candi) Resch, Laura (Felipe) Sholtz, Luke Olson, Joel Resch, Lisa Sholtz, Carl Olson, Binbin Olson and Ingrid Olson. Three cousins and their families also survive him, Ron Carlson of Borrego Springs CA, Hans Warstrand and Marjo Sandholm of Sweden.

Grand Rapids, MN
