DETROIT — Nolan Arenado keeps thinking about the right turn. Not the sudden way his Rockies tenure ended, although he still thinks about that, too: After eight years and eight Gold Gloves, he played his final season in Denver in empty ballparks as the team limped to another losing record. The Rockies never won the division while he was there. They never made it past the NLDS. They never showed the commitment to winning he believes they promised him. Then, after two years of icy relations between their star third baseman and their GM, the Rockies traded Arenado to the Cardinals.