ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The newsroom of the Capital Gazette was uncharacteristically empty on the afternoon of June 28, 2018. A few journalists were on summer vacations. Others had taken the day off. There was supposed to be a community meeting, but it didn't happen. By 2:30 p.m., all but one member of the advertising staff had emptied out of the small Annapolis office for a meeting in Baltimore.