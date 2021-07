The LA Rams once more are trying to sort out and sort through a rather large number of roster changes. Even in those cases where last year’s players are returning, their roles have transitioned in either position, rotational role, or both. Sure, it’s that way for many NFL teams during OTAs and training camp. But the Rams feel as though they have more than their fair share of changes occurring this season. After all, this is the youngest team in the NFL right now. There are a lot of introductions to be made.