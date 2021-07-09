Senators Eichorn, Tomassoni, Bakk on state funding for new OSB plant

On July 1, the Minnesota Senate and House passed the state’s 2021 tax bill. The bill gives financial support, up to $3 million per year for 10 years, for the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) manufacturing plant project in Cohasset. The legislation will help bring hundreds of direct and indirect jobs to the area. The OSB project was recently approved to receive $15 million in funding from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. Senators Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids), Tom Bakk (I-Cook) and David Tomassoni (DFL-Chisolm) each co-authored the provision and released the following statement: