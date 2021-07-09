Cancel
Nigeria student kidnappings quit ideology and turn into profitable industry – 07/09/2021 – world

By ksuadmin
Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Monday morning (5), 140 students were kidnapped from a boarding school in Chikun, Nigeria, in the latest attack on schools and the tenth in just over seven months in the country’s northwest. With the episode, the number of kidnapped in educational institutions since December 2020 has reached nearly a...

Posted by
Reuters

Kidnappers demand food for children seized in Nigeria school raid

KADUNA, Nigeria July 7 (Reuters) - Kidnappers who abducted more than 100 students from a boarding school in Nigeria's Kaduna state warned that the children could starve unless parents supply them with food, parents and the head of the Kaduna Baptist conference said on Wednesday. The Baptist official said about...
Sentinel

The revolt in South Africa is the portrait of an exhausted continent – 07/15/2021 – World

No other African country has been as affected by the pandemic as South Africa. The continent’s financial and industrial center, Gauteng – the province where Pretoria, the capital, and Johannesburg, the main city – concentrated the largest number of cases in the three waves that devastated the continent. With 14,000 of the 64,000 deaths in the country to date, it is the province with the highest number of deaths.
kentuckytoday.com

Terrorists kill 33, torch churches after Nigeria Baptist school kidnappings

KADUNA, Nigeria (BP) — In six days of attacks after the kidnapping of more than 125 Baptist school students in Kaduna, Nigeria, terrorists have killed at least 33 area civilians and burned four churches and hundreds of nearby homes, witnesses told Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW). The Evangelical Church Winning All...
kfgo.com

Nigeria kidnap spike threatens to create lost generation of students

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) – Yusuf Lado had not yet learned to read or write when his school closed for fear of attacks by armed gangs, which have been snatching students across northwest Nigeria in hopes of lucrative ransom payouts. The 7-year-old has now set aside his dream of becoming a...
marketresearchtelecast.com

A group of gunmen kidnaps about 140 students in northwestern Nigeria

Gunmen abducted about 140 students from a private high school in northwestern Nigeria on Sunday night, teachers and parents of students told Reuters. Mohamed Jalige, spokesman for the Kaduna State Police, where the kidnapping took place, confirmed the kidnapping of the youths to various local media, but did not give specific figures. A thousand students have been kidnapped in central and northern Nigeria since last December by criminal groups who are sowing terror among the population. Most of them were later released after the payment of a ransom, but more than 150 are still missing.
NPR

Nigerians Are Being Kidnapped For Ransom — But This Time It's Not Boko Haram

Infants, school children and now hospital workers are among the thousands of people being kidnapped for ransom in Nigeria. According to one analyst, more than 1,300 Nigerians were abducted in June. That's about 45 people a day. And ransom kidnappings by heavily armed criminal gangs have become an industry, especially in the country's northwest. Authorities are overwhelmed and have told Nigerians that they need to protect themselves.
persecution.org

Several Released, Many More Captive in Kaduna Kidnappings

07/13/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Kidnappers have released several hospital nurses abducted shortly after midnight on Monday, July 5 in northwestern Nigeria’s Kaduna State. The hospital, which specializes in the treatment of tuberculosis and leprosy, was attacked by unidentified criminals who shot three people and kidnapped ten, including two infants.
persecution.org

Unrest in Mozambique Displaces Thousands

07/15/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Human rights groups and relief organization are raising the alarm over an escalating security situation in east Africa’s Mozambique. The violence is driven by a terrorist group calling itself Al-Shabab. It seems to be loosely affiliated with Islamic State, though the connection is somewhat tenuous.
CBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
Posted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Posted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
ProtestsThe Guardian

Georgian cameraman dies after attack by far-right, anti-LGBTQ mob

A Georgian TV cameraman has died after being badly beaten by far-right assailants during a protest against an LGBTQ Pride march, his station said on Sunday, as pressure mounts on authorities over attacks on journalists. Alexander Lashkarava, a 37-year-old cameraman working for the independent station TV Pirveli, was found dead...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant is Skyrocketing in These Five States

Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in five U.S. states, according to the latest released figures. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data collected over a four week period ending on June 19 showing the prevalence of the Delta variant in 25 U.S. states.

