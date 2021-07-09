Tabitha Brown checks Wendy Williams about husband’s retirement

Social media mogul, vegan chef and actress, Tabitha Brown, is celebrating yet another accomplishment! Due to her recent success in the entertainment industry, a personal dream of hers, she announced she was able to “retire her husband”. The North Carolina native went on to further explain that early in their marriage, her husband, Chance Brown, took a job with the Los Angeles Police Department so that their family could be financially stable while she chased her dreams of breaking into the entertainment industry. Her prayer was that she’d be so successful, that she’d have the opportunity to return the favor. Fifteen years later, that day finally came! So now, her husband has officially retired from the LAPD to chase his own dream, launching “Team Chance Basketball”, teaching kids ages 5-12 the fundamentals of basketball.