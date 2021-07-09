Cancel
Tabitha Brown checks Wendy Williams about husband’s retirement

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Williams’ opinion about Tabitha Brown and her husband Chance’s decision to retire caused the social media sensation to respond. Brown shared a video last week saying her success has allowed Chance the opportunity to retire from the Los Angeles Police Department. She received favorable commentary about the decision from...

