Bristol, CT

Charles E. 'Charlie' Rivard

Bristol Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Charles E. “Charlie” Rivard, of Bristol, who died on April 9, 2021 have been scheduled. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, between 5 and 7 p.m. For the full obituary, please visit Charlie’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com .

www.bristolpress.com

