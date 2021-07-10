Cancel
Madison, WI

Gov. Evers vetoes redistricting, gun sanctuary bills

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed Republican bills that would delay local redistricting efforts and prohibit Wisconsin police from enforcing any future gun control laws.

The governor said in his veto messages Friday that the redistricting bill creates too long of a delay in creating new maps, resulting in skewed maps that don't reflect current populations. As for the gun bill, he said the measure would be unconstitutional because it would trump federal law.

