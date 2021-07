Cherokee knocks off OABCIG in three innings in a final of 12-0 The Braves were dominant with Maddy Courtright in the circle. The Falcons started the game with a base hit from Anna Winterrowd. Courtright would retire two of the three outs of the first inning via the strikeout. The Braves would open up the first by being retired via the fly-out. After that the Braves scored four runs in the bottom of the 1st. Braves collected RBI's from Maddy Courtright, Sarah Mesler (2), and Natalie Harman to give the Braves a 4-0 lead after 1.