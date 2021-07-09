Citrus, Sicily, And Plenty Of CBD! — Try Tribe’s CBD Limoncello Recipe

The Rhythm Dream CBD Seltzer is a premium refreshment from the brand that will provide consumers with a way to relax and unwind at the end of the day. The drink comes in a 355ml can with 15mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract along with 5mg of melatonin or a 250ml can with 10mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin to suit different preferences. The product provides consumers with an alternative way to unwind at the end of the day that could replace a glass of wine, a beer or a cocktail that some reach for to relax.