Whiteland, IN

Paulette Downton

By Staff Reports
 6 days ago

Paulette Downton 76 of Whiteland, Indiana passed away July 8, 2021. She was born on January 14, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana to James Lawrence & Pauline Dixon. Paulette graduated from Whiteland High School and received an Associate Degree in Computer Science from Purdue University. She was preceded in death by her father, James Lawrence Dixon and a brother, James Dixon. Paulette is survived by her husband of 52 years, Frank Downton; mother, Pauline Dixon; niece, Jessica Dixon and a nephew, Michael Dixon.

