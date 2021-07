Coach Mike Szalat says he feels good about how his team has played down the final stretch of the regular season. Pitcher Cael Kolacia returned down the stretch after being out with an injury most of the season. Kolacia has worked his way back on the hill and is coming off a strong performance in a win just recently. The Gaels were set to open the playoffs on Saturday, but were rained out. Coach Szalat joined Rob Jones Saturday morning to talk about their upcoming playoff opener, Kolacia’s return and more. The conversation is below.