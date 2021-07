Matt Mulligan has been a name stay on the South Central defense for the last three seasons racking up 214 total tackles during his sophomore and junior campaigns. The 6-0, 220-pound, tackle machine has tremendous tackling ability, strength, and physicality while also playing with aggression and good leadership. After showcasing his skills at numerous camps this summer, this Class of 2022 recruit is receiving recruiting interest from different schools. It will be exciting to watch Mulligan lead this defense one more time in 2021 during his senior season.