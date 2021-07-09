Cancel
Baseball

Wildcats unable to trap Bears in regional first round

By Times Herald staff
carrollspaper.com
 10 days ago

A run by the Wildcats in the third inning made things interesting. Despite being able to gain one run in the middle of the game, the Wildcats fell in the class 1A region 2 first round Tuesday night. The Wildcats went on the road against Bishop Garrigan, but fell 13-1...

