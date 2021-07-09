Wildcats unable to trap Bears in regional first round

The A's have selected Muncy with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. A prep infielder with a strong offensive foundation, Muncy has a perfect body for his age, measuring in at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds. There is room for him to add good weight and maintain his athleticism. He hits right-handed and uses the whole field, projecting to be at least an average hitter with at least average power. Muncy is also an above-average runner, but it's not clear how much he will look to run by the time he reaches the majors. His defensive tools are less exciting, but he should be able to handle second or third base if he has to move off shortstop. He performed well this spring against good competition in Southern California and was a late riser up draft boards.