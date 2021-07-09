Apps Open for 2021 Startup Showcase

Collaborating With Japan’s First Seed Accelerator Program to Accelerate Solving Japan’s Social Issues. Digital Garage, Inc. (TSE first section: 4819; HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director, President Executive Officer and Group CEO: Kaoru Hayashi; DG) establishes the Open Network Lab & ESG I Investment Limited Partnership (in short, “Earthshot Fund”), an investment fund. In collaboration with Open Network Lab (Onlab), Japan’s first seed accelerator program established in 2010, this fund will invest in promising startups in Japan and abroad, focusing on Onlab participants (including those that have applied and those that have been selected) and companies related to the ESG field. After the initial investment, the fund will provide follow-up investments to investees with high potential for growth. We will also provide full support to enhance the corporate value of the portfolio companies by utilizing its diverse resources and network. The “Earthshot Fund” is operated by DG Incubation, Inc., a DG subsidiary in the investment business.