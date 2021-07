MASSENA — The Massena Town Council will have a different look next year because of some comings and goings. Democratic Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, Deputy Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and council member Albert N. Nicola are not seeking another term. During the Massena Democratic Party’s caucus on Tuesday evening, Kyle White was nominated to fill one of the council vacancies. There were no nominations for town supervisor, the second council seat or town clerk.