Copyright Office Recommends MLC's Distribution of Pre-2021 Unmatched Royalties Not Occur for 5 Years

If you’ve returned to the office recently or are currently in negotiations for when exactly that might be or how exactly that might be, this article is for you. In the early spring of 2020, when the pandemic hit the United States and most corporate workplaces sent their employees home, many remote work policies and practices were developed off the cuff. Today’s return to office plans? Not so much. While there are some unknowns about how the traditional office will operate, there are many HR, office politics, and hybrid considerations we can prepare for.