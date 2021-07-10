Cancel
Copyright Office Recommends MLC's Distribution of Pre-2021 Unmatched Royalties Not Occur for 5 Years

By Ed Christman
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a key comment on one of the most controversial issues regarding the Mechanical Licensing Collective, the U.S. Copyright Office issued regulations and best practices which included the guideline that the initial distribution of unmatched mechanical royalties by market share not occur for at least five years—not the minimum three-year period as stated in the Music Modernization Act.

www.billboard.com

