Fight to remove Hardesty from ballot continues

LIMA — The battle to keep Elizabeth Hardesty’s name off the ballot in November’s Lima mayoral election continues. Judge James Brogan ruled last week that Hardesty’s name would stay on the ballot, but that decision will now be appealed once again by lawyer Richard Siferd.

The appeal is another chapter in the lengthy battle to bar Hardesty from running for mayor, originally stemming from the idea that she is no longer a resident of Lima, and actually lives and spends more time working in Texas. The claim has snowballed into more legal action. The June 30th appeal claimed that the Allen County Board of Elections abused their discretion to keep Hardesty on the ballot, a claim that Judge Brogan found no evidence of.

One argument for the appeal is that Hardesty has not paid income taxes to the City of Lima, a claim that has yet to be proven. Hardesty issued a statement rebuking the latest appeal, taking shots at her opponent, Sharetta Smith.

“It’s obvious Sharetta Smith’s campaign is terrified of my candidacy since this is the third time they have tried to remove me from the ballot,” the statement reads. “Clearly, she and her supporters don’t believe that she can win on her own merits. Why should they, with her long history of financial mismanagement, numerous lawsuits and evictions.”

Despite the attacks aimed at Smith, there is no evidence that the initial lawsuit was filed on Smith’s behalf. According to Siferd, Bart Mills and Alice Donahue, who are the primary petitioners to remove Hardesty, they have no connection to the Smith campaign, to his knowledge.

“Sharetta Smith and the Sharetta Smith for Mayor campaign had no involvement in the objection filed with the Allen County Board of Elections or the Court of Common Pleas lawsuit contesting Ms. Hardesty’s qualifications for mayor. Nor do we have any involvement in this appeal,” said Gen Murphy, campaign manager for the Sharetta Smith for Mayor campaign in a press release.

Another factor that led to the filing of the latest appeal was activity from Hardesty’s personal Facebook page, Siferd claims.

“She said she couldn’t be here (in Lima) because of the pandemic,” he said. “Her Facebook showed her at bars in Texas, it showed her traveling to Colorado, it showed her going on a cruise.”

Siferd also said that he would be willing to take the case to the Ohio Supreme Court, should the next appeal not go their way. The timetable for a judge to rule on the latest appeal is unclear.