Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Fight to remove Hardesty from ballot continues

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOcKP_0asaNEx400

LIMA — The battle to keep Elizabeth Hardesty’s name off the ballot in November’s Lima mayoral election continues. Judge James Brogan ruled last week that Hardesty’s name would stay on the ballot, but that decision will now be appealed once again by lawyer Richard Siferd.

The appeal is another chapter in the lengthy battle to bar Hardesty from running for mayor, originally stemming from the idea that she is no longer a resident of Lima, and actually lives and spends more time working in Texas. The claim has snowballed into more legal action. The June 30th appeal claimed that the Allen County Board of Elections abused their discretion to keep Hardesty on the ballot, a claim that Judge Brogan found no evidence of.

One argument for the appeal is that Hardesty has not paid income taxes to the City of Lima, a claim that has yet to be proven. Hardesty issued a statement rebuking the latest appeal, taking shots at her opponent, Sharetta Smith.

“It’s obvious Sharetta Smith’s campaign is terrified of my candidacy since this is the third time they have tried to remove me from the ballot,” the statement reads. “Clearly, she and her supporters don’t believe that she can win on her own merits. Why should they, with her long history of financial mismanagement, numerous lawsuits and evictions.”

Despite the attacks aimed at Smith, there is no evidence that the initial lawsuit was filed on Smith’s behalf. According to Siferd, Bart Mills and Alice Donahue, who are the primary petitioners to remove Hardesty, they have no connection to the Smith campaign, to his knowledge.

“Sharetta Smith and the Sharetta Smith for Mayor campaign had no involvement in the objection filed with the Allen County Board of Elections or the Court of Common Pleas lawsuit contesting Ms. Hardesty’s qualifications for mayor. Nor do we have any involvement in this appeal,” said Gen Murphy, campaign manager for the Sharetta Smith for Mayor campaign in a press release.

Another factor that led to the filing of the latest appeal was activity from Hardesty’s personal Facebook page, Siferd claims.

“She said she couldn’t be here (in Lima) because of the pandemic,” he said. “Her Facebook showed her at bars in Texas, it showed her traveling to Colorado, it showed her going on a cruise.”

Siferd also said that he would be willing to take the case to the Ohio Supreme Court, should the next appeal not go their way. The timetable for a judge to rule on the latest appeal is unclear.

Comments / 2

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
2K+
Followers
181
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
County
Allen County, OH
City
Lima, OH
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Lima, OH
Elections
Lima, OH
Government
Allen County, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Siferd Bart Mills#The Court Of Common Pleas#The Sharetta Smith#The Ohio Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 2

Community Policy