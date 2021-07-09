Cancel
Electronics

It’s Hard to Not Think the Nikon ZFC Is a Fuji Rip Off, But Check This Out

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The Nikon ZFc has been accused by a few folks of basically being a Fujifilm rip-off. But that’s not the case. Actually, the Nikon ZFC is the company’s modernization of the Nikon Df (you can catch up on all our coverage of the Nikon ZFc here). They’ve desperately needed a retro style camera body. Plus the Nikon ZFc can come in a bunch of awesome and cool colors. Fujifilm doesn’t do that at all. So we went into a deeper thinking session on what differentiates the cameras.

www.thephoblographer.com

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
51
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
