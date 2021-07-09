It’s Hard to Not Think the Nikon ZFC Is a Fuji Rip Off, But Check This Out

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Leica M mount lenses are often scoffed at because of their prices. But folks genuinely don’t understand them. There are loads of great reasons why you’d buy an actual Leica lens. However, if you’re dipping your toes into the M mount system, consider some of these. Some of them have been rated very highly by us. There’s the 7Artisans 50mm f1.1, 35mm f2, 28mm f1.4, and others. But just keep in mind that if you care about build quality, then you’re not going to beat Leica. There are notorious build quality issues with other brands. Zeiss has some of the most perplexing ones. So too does Voigtlander. And admittedly, 7Artisans lenses and others aren’t as well built as a Leica. So if build quality and innovative image quality are paramount to you, then grab a. But otherwise, use these lenses with your M mount camera.