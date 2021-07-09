Cancel
European soccer’s governing body punishes Hungary over fans’ homophobic, racist behavior: 3 games behind closed doors, $118,000 fine

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

European soccer’s governing body has ordered the Hungarian Football Federation to play its next three home matches “behind closed doors” over recent homophobic and racist behavior by its fans. On Friday afternoon, UEFA’s Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body announced in a statement that it had concluded investigations on allegations of...

