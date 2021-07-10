Labor Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Kilroy Realty, L.P. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Proper Breaks to Employees

ONTARIO, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP (MWA)— a law firm specializing in complex litigation and appellate counsel — has filed an amicus curiae brief with the California Court of Appeal on behalf of Legal Services of Northern California, Public Counsel, Western Center for Law & Poverty, and Legal Aid Society of San Bernardino. The brief supports the arguments made by Appellants in Garcia v. Desert Hot Springs, who were denied recovery of their attorneys' fees by the trial court after successfully obtaining judgment below against Respondents, the City of Desert Hot Springs and related entities. Without the ability to pursue violators for attorneys' fees, populations already underserved by the legal community will find it that much harder to retain knowledgeable and skilled counsel to enforce their legal rights.