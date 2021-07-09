Colorado’s New Law To Restrict Teen Marijuana Use Faces Legal Challenge
The parents of a medical marijuana user in Colorado say a new law that aims to curb young people’s access to highly potent marijuana is unconstitutional. Nineteen-year-old Benjamin Wann uses medical marijuana to treat his epilepsy. A lawsuit filed earlier this month on his behalf in Denver District Court states that the law is “...unlawfully restricting patients from accessing their constitutionally protected right to the amount of medical marijuana provided.”www.cpr.org
