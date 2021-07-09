Can affordable housing be eco-friendly? Lessons from a Napa zero-energy project

After years of planning and design, Napa Creek Village started construction in 2016 for a zero energy project (ZEP) community. Five years later, it has gone through multiple bankruptcy lawsuits; and with a $12 million bank obligation was sold for around $7 million. It will probably take another $5 million to complete the 46,000-square-foot housing project. Based on the total construction cost, the projected budget would be over $370 per square foot, comparable to a custom single-family home in Napa.