San Antonio has been getting a lot of rain lately and it's caused some flooding problems, but nobody expected to see water shooting up into the air like a geyser!. KSAT 12 in San Antonio was reporting yesterday morning (07.06.21) on the flooding along Leon Creek and shared video of water shooting straight up into the air. While it's hard to tell for sure, it appears that there had been some construction work going on before the flooding began and the flood waters had moved a cargo container that had been connected to some pipes leading underground. When the cargo container was dislodged the underground water was free to shoot upward and add to the flooding.