Robeson County trustees, PSRC Board of Education, RCDRC 3 governing boards to meet next week

LUMBERTON — Two governing boards, the Robeson Community College trustees board, the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education and the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee, Inc. are set to meet next week.

The Robeson Community College board of trustees will meet 6 p.m. Monday.

The Rowland Board of Commissioners is to meet in person at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

Also on Tuesday, the PSRC School Board will convene at 6 p.m. The meeting will be closed to the public but can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQ0f2B-G3z0.

Among items to be discussed are Driven2Excel recognition, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Robeson Community College quarterly updates, JROTC summer program, Indian Education Summer Enrichment Camp, and a 2021-2022 federal programs update.

Open session public comments must be submitted by noon Tuesday through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkQsGALUFowqe-1Ieq5GmKABZYv3w163dMa5owzQf8RoX3rQ/viewform.

The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee, Inc. also meets on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at West Lumberton Baptist Church, located at 2320 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

The meeting is open to the public. Agenda items include survivor assistance, hurricane season/disaster preparedness, back to school drive and funding for nonprofits/municipalities, faith-based organizations and churches.

The Lumbee Tribal Council is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The public can attend the meeting or can watch it live at https://www.lumbeetribe.com/live-stream .