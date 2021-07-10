Cancel
Visual Art

Playboy Unwraps Its Miami Beach NFT Collection

By Jason Nelson
decrypt.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayboy has partnered with SuperRare to launch an NFT collection at Decentraland Art Week. The Miami Beach Art Collection will feature five NFTs, including a photo of a Playboy Bunny from 1970. As most people will tell you, they just buy Playboy for the articles. Maybe they should start looking...

Hugh Hefner
