Chattahoochee Hills, GA

OH Imagine Music Festival, How You Melt My Heart | All the Goodies and a Playlist Too

freshmusicfreaks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a challenging 2020 that derailed festivals globally, the world is finally ready to dance again. Imagine Festival organizers are excited for the festival’s comeback September 17 – 19, 2021, and and have released their official 2021 lineup. Tickets are on sale now. Earlier this year, the festival also revealed the big news that it would be moving locations to the breathtaking Bouckaert Farm in the City of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia. This new chapter for Imagine allows endless potential for a more immersive experience. Guests will now feel the embrace of Mother Nature while bathing in the forest and enjoying the magic of Imagine Festival.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#The Goodies#Bouckaert Farm#Illenium#Black Tiger Sex Machine#Blunts Blondes#Charlesthefirst#Kayzo B2b Subtronics#Walker Royce#Snbrn#Vnssa#Deeper Purpose#The Wakaan Takeover#Shlump#G Rex#Kaivon#Laser Assassins#Joyryde#Virtual Riot B2b#Adventure Club
