Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.

MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P. Peter Pascali, President and Chief Executive Officer of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, has filed today an updated early warning report with respect to his shareholdings in PyroGenesis in connection with his proposed disposition (the " Proposed Disposition") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange of up to 765,000 common shares of PyroGenesis (" Common Shares") held by Fiducie de Crédit Mellon Trust (the " Trust") under an automatic securities disposition plan (" ASDP") and a notice of intention to distribute securities (Form 45-102F1) filed by Mr. Pascali and available under the SEDAR profile of PyroGenesis at www.sedar.com.
