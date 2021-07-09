Cancel
Economy

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / JULY 9, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('ELEF') today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its disposition (the 'Disposition') of 7,829,000 common shares ('Shares') of Victory Nickel Inc. ('VN').

