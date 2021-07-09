Cancel
BRIEF: SIUE updates COVID-19 testing guidance for fall

Alestle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents, faculty and staff will now be required by the university to get weekly COVID-19 screening tests unless they meet the schools exemption requirements. According to an email sent to students Thursday afternoon, students, faculty and staff commuting to Alton, East St. Louis, and Edwardsville campus and clinical settings will be submitted to weekly COVID-19 testing. Those who are exempt from the weekly screenings are either fully vaccinated two weeks from the date of their last vaccine, tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days or are taking a fully online class schedule and aren’t coming to campus. To request an exemption visit https://forms.office.com/r/6nt3nDPcUL.

Michael Schultz
#Commuting#Covid 19
