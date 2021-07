COLUMBIA, S.C (WPDE) — As some schools and colleges begin their 2021-2022 school year in the upcoming weeks, the South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging students, 12 years and older, to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The two-dose Pfizer brand is the only vaccine that is authorized for ages 12 and older, so students are encouraged to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.