No big news on the kitten front. She got three vaccinations today and is recovering in a soft bed on my desk. Now that life is heading back to normal by inches, I remember one of the challenges I faced. Last week it seemed as if everyone I knew wanted to get together for lunch or dinner. Toss in the Fourth of July and barbecue, chips, beer and every other known calorie-laden food brought out for parties, and the result is very unhappy trips to the bathroom scale.