Cars and movies go hand in hand. Sometimes, the cars in these films become iconic, like James Bond's Aston Martin, or Mike Lowrey's Porsche. But no matter what kind of hero or antihero dominates the screen, a cool car is usually part of the complete look - imagine Batman without a Batmobile? These days, manufacturers know very well that a car can steal the show from the protagonist if it looks cooler than the hero, and they've thus made product placement in movies a big investment. The latest is in the new film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, and the car in question is the Sonata. Except Hyundai hasn't put a normal Sonata on screen but has rather teased a new N Line version.