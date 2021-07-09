Charlize Theron’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Character Getting Her Own Spinoff

So far what we’ve seen of Neena Thurman, who most Marvel fans know as Dominoe, is the performance by Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 2, and giving credit where it’s due, she did a great job really. Despite the difference in appearance and possibly a slight misrepresentation of her ability to ‘be lucky’ she was a pretty impressive character in the second Deadpool movie. But this woman has a pretty interesting history that would make for a great solo movie or series on Disney+ and would likely be rather fun to watch. Apart from the enhanced reflexes and her undeniable martial skills, Domino has been a part of several superhero groups and has even worked with the X-Men on occasion, which makes her a fairly well-rounded character. In the comics, she did work with Cable for a while and even became romantically involved with him at one point, but she’s been one of those characters that have been on the move for a good part of her time in the Marvel universe, and there have been stretches when she’s been hard to pin down.