Charlize Theron’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Character Getting Her Own Spinoff

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
The primary baddie of the last two Fast & Furious movies (Fast & Furiouses?) has been Cipher, an evil supergenius computer hacker played by Charlize Theron. She debuted in The Fate of the Furious, turned Vin Diesel’s character heel, and tortured the rest of his crew to her own nefarious ends. Then in F9: The Fast Saga, she returns in a sort of Hannibal Lecter role, spending much of the film advising and/or threatening the John Cena character while imprisoned in a glass box (in red leather pants, because when you’re locked in an inescapable cage, it’s always important to remain fashion forward).

