Summit County, CO

Piney Point Trail project stalled following neighborhood objections

By Jenna deJong
Summit Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dillon Valley neighborhood is a hot spot for safety concerns, including speeding and a lack of safe areas for pedestrians. During a Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting in May, county officials identified measures that will make the area safer, one of which included a trail that would connect the area from Little Beaver Trail to Piney Acres Circle and through some of the nearby properties.

