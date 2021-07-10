Piney Point Trail project stalled following neighborhood objections
The Dillon Valley neighborhood is a hot spot for safety concerns, including speeding and a lack of safe areas for pedestrians. During a Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting in May, county officials identified measures that will make the area safer, one of which included a trail that would connect the area from Little Beaver Trail to Piney Acres Circle and through some of the nearby properties.www.summitdaily.com
