Fawn Simmons Chapman Zimmermann was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 1, 1948, to Lily Jean Simmons Chapman and James Thomas Chapman. Fawn grew up in Karnes City, Texas, with her parents and two older brothers, Jeff and David Chapman. Fawn had dear friends from her youth that she remained close to her entire life. After high school, Fawn attended McMurray University where she studied accounting. Fawn met the love of her life, Vernon Eugene Zimmermann and they married July 17, 1970. Fawn and Vernon made their home in Schulenburg, Texas, where they raised four sons – Vernon, Spence, James and Chad. Fawn and Vernon were active members of the First Baptist Church where Vernon served as a deacon and Fawn served by providing meals to the sick and bereaved. They were active members of the community with lots of friends. As parents, Fawn and Vernon attended every event any of their children participated in and this level of involvement continued with their grandchildren. Fawn and Vernon were truly a couple that became a one. They worked together at Zimmermann’s Garage where Vernon repaired vehicles and Fawn did the books. They socialized together, traveled together and especially loved playing cards. On May 7. 2016, Fawn lost the love of her life to cancer. Fawn grieved the loss of Vernon the rest of her life, however she chose to live life for the both of them and continued to give her love to her family and friends. To know Fawn was to be loved by Fawn. She never met a stranger and made everyone feel special. If you met Fawn, you knew Fawn. Her loyalty is something that is rare and beautiful. Fawn’s commitment to her family and friends is something to e honored and admired! Fawn has touched so, so many lives! Her love spreads far and wide.