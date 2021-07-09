Monthly Downtown Fiesta features vendors, music, art

CANANDAIGUA — Fine art and live music take center stage this weekend as the 32nd Annual Canandaigua Art & Music Festival returns to the city’s Historic Downtown District. The three-day event, now a more than three-decade-long tradition, is set for Friday through Sunday, July 16 through 18, and spotlights the area’s hottest food vendors, an all-star lineup of live musicians and more than 55 juried artisans specializing in 14 mediums. The Festival has been reimagined to allow for COVID safety, said event organizer and Canandaigua Business Improvement District Downtown Manager Denise Chaapel. Vendor booths have been given more elbow room, and will each be separated by 10 feet, she said. Artists’ work features ceramics, pottery, stoneware, photography, paintings, abstract art, clothing for children and adults, hand woven baskets, handmade leather handbags, tie dye, glassware, lavender products, jewelry, candles, soaps and woodworking. Gourmet foods and beverages will also be available throughout the festival, including a Finger Lakes favorite — wine slushies. Artists will also demonstrate glass flame working, candle making, and pottery making and painting. Returning this year is the Golden Palette Art Trail, where guests pick up a free passport and map at 115 South Main Street — or any shop with a golden palette displayed by their entryway — and follow the trail to the Golden Palette stops. Behind each Golden Palette Art Trail door, guests will find special events and activities, original art, classes and demonstrations, services and unique gift items. Those who visit all the stops may enter to win one of three gift baskets filled with gift certificates, original art, art supplies, musical instruments and gift items worth more than $1,500.