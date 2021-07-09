Cancel
Monthly Downtown Fiesta features vendors, music, art

By El Paso Inc. staff
elpasoinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Downtown Fiesta de las Luces is a new monthly event meant to showcase the area and attract people to its businesses. The first fiesta, organized by the Downtown Management District, is set for Saturday to Sunday, July 31 to Aug. 1 along South El Paso Street. The fiesta will be held monthly through September.

