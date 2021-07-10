Kiké Hernández settles into unexpected everyday role in center field for Red Sox

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox haven’t ruled out using Tanner Houck out of the bullpen in a similar role to Garrett Whitlock’s at some point during the second half. “He’ll be versatile,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday here at Fenway Park. “We’ve been talking about a few things. After the All-Star break, how are we going to do this? And where or how are we going to use him? Where and how are we going to use everybody else understanding that we’re going to play all those games in a row against division rivals. And we don’t have an off day until Aug. 2. So we’ll stretch him out. That’s the most important thing. And then we’ll decide how we’re going to use him. But versatility is something that might come into the equation and he might fit that bill.”