Kiké Hernández settles into unexpected everyday role in center field for Red Sox
When Kiké Hernández signed with the Red Sox before spring training, he not only had his eyes set on being an everyday player, but also a starting second baseman. Hernández was mainly used as a matchup guy off the bench with the Dodgers, bouncing around from position to position. But Alex Cora and the Sox believed there was room for an everyday role for Hernández, who remained one of the most sure-handed infielders in the league.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0