Alliance Texas Working with Texas A&M Transportation Institute to Research, Test Driverless Trucks, Airplanes

ALLIANCE TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF)-Hillwood announced today that it has executed an agreement with Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) as AllianceTexas’ official Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) research partner. The partnership will leverage the experience and expertise of TTI’s nationally recognized team of researchers and forward-thinkers with the MIZ’s capacity and capabilities. With a growing presence in the DFW Metroplex, TTI will conduct research, manage strategic initiatives for the MIZ, and serve as a think tank for new opportunities in mobility at AllianceTexas. Unlike anywhere else in the nation, the MIZ provides partner organizations the scale, infrastructure and environment for the commercialization of emerging technologies in air and surface mobility.