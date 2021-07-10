Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Lyon, Marshall, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caldwell; Lyon; Marshall; Trigg SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL...EAST CENTRAL MARSHALL...CENTRAL TRIGG AND LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Eddyville to 10 miles northwest of Canton to Land Between The Lakes Area. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cadiz, Eddyville, Land Between The Lakes Area, Canton, Rockcastle and Kuttawa.