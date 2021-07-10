Severe Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osceola THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL OSCEOLA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.